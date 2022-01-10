Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Astea International stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95. Astea International has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.98.
About Astea International
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.