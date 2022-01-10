Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Astea International stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95. Astea International has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

