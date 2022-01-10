Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Shares of ASHTF opened at $82.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

