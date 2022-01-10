Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,542.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,563.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,506.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

