Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $360.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

