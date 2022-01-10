Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,170 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,931,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.