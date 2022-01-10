Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.74) to GBX 490 ($6.60) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

ASCL opened at GBX 385 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 417.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

