Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 10.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) fell 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.69. 13,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 357,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

