Ark Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Ark has a market cap of $153.07 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,336,059 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

