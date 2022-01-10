ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 280,016 shares of company stock valued at $840,661 over the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

