Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 114,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $169.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

