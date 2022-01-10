Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,129. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.15. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

