Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

