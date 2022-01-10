Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75,960 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $151,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 408,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 133,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Apple by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

