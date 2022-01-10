Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.03 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $44.03 million and $4.46 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00202065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00456804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

