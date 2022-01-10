API3 (API3) Achieves Market Cap of $131.44 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, API3 has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $131.44 million and $7.14 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00008642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005397 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.