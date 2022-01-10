Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $18.94. Antero Resources shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 93,299 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after buying an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

