Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.42 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

