Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

