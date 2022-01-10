Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

