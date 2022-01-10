Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $412.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

