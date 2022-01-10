Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $2.60 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006230 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $531.87 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003566 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,783,999 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

