Analyzing Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 OPKO Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($0.85) -8.35 OPKO Health $1.44 billion 2.11 $30.59 million $0.11 40.46

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.56% -24.40% OPKO Health 4.06% 4.42% 3.09%

Summary

OPKO Health beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes comprises pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

