Analyzing MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and Elekta AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elekta AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Elekta AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.88 $143.46 million $0.37 33.19

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) 8.40% 17.69% 5.68%

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

