Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $65.51 million 2.12 -$16.31 million $0.04 181.25

Aurora Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 2.31% -0.58% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aurora Innovation and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 57.51%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asure Software beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

