Analysts Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target at $8.33

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

