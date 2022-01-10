Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $48.20

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in James River Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95. James River Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

