Analysts Set Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Target Price at $13.00

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

