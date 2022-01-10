Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT at $67.00

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

