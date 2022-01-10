Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $26.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 274.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 89,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

