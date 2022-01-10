Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $115.33

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ashland Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

