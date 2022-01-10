Analysts Offer Predictions for Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

