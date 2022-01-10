Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.