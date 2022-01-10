Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $350.84 million, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

