Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($2.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.88). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($11.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($3.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.04.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

