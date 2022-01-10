Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post sales of $156.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $157.34 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $628.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $15,622,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.