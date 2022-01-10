Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $95.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.31 million and the lowest is $95.20 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $359.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. 360,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Appian has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

