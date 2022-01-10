Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $716.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.50 million. Viasat reported sales of $575.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 12.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.