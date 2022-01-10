Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,880. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.