Analysts Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to announce $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $2.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 1,196,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,011. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

