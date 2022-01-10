Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.83. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.47. 246,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

