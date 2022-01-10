Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,880. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.