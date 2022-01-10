Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of APH opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,735.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $22,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

