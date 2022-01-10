American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.60

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 41157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

