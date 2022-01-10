American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of American Water Works worth $49,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 50.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

AWK stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

