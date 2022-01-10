American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $426.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

