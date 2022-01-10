AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,263.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $54,263.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00081792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.73 or 0.07335998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,778.18 or 1.00025368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003097 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

