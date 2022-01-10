Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

