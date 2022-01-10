Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
