Amalgamated Bank Sells 453 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.