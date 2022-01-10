Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $955.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

