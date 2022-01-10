Amalgamated Bank Makes New $106,000 Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UWM by 2,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 706,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

